Winston-Salem Rayados Game Notes (May 2 vs. Potomac)

May 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





For the second time this season, Winston-Salem will wear its Rayados jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" initiative to celebrate the local Latin American communities of the participating teams. First pitch for the series finale against Potomac is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM RAYADOS (15-12) vs. Potomac Nationals (10-17)

LHP John Parke (1-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Johnston (1-4, 8.68 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #28 (Home Game #14)

P-NATS BEAT DASH 18-4 WEDNESDAY

The Potomac Nationals scored 18 runs, including 12 in the final two innings, to beat the Winston-Salem Dash 18-4 on Wednesday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. Potomac's 18 runs were the most allowed by Winston-Salem pitching in the Dash era (2009-present). Already leading 6-2 entering the top of the eighth, the Nationals sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs, thanks to four hits, three walks and an error. Potomac continued to pour it on in the ninth, facing position player JJ Muno on the mound. The P-Nats added five runs, including back-to-back home runs from KJ Harrison and David Masters.

ROBERT NAMED WHITE SOX MILB POTM

Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who is rated the 37th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has been named the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for April. Robert was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, but he played in 19 games with Winston-Salem in April. Prior to his promotion, Robert led the Carolina League in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69).

HOLA, RAYADOS

For the second time this season, the Dash will be wearing their "Winston-Salem Rayados" jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" initiative, a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local Hispanic/Latino communities. "Rayados" translates to "The Striped Ones," and is born out of a collaboration with the baseball team and the Hispanic League of Winston-Salem. In their Rayados jerseys last year, the Dash went 4-1, with two of those victories being credited to 2018 MLB Pipeline Pitcher of the Year Dylan Cease. Winston-Salem will sport white jerseys with red and blue stripes and "Winston-Salem Rayados" written in the front.

MEET THE NEW STARS IN DASH CITY

While Robert, Daniel Gonzalez, Kyle Kubat and Jose Nin have earned promotions from Winston-Salem this season, outfielder Steele Walker and right-hander Austin Conway were promoted from Low-A Kannapolis to Winston on Tuesday. A second-round pick by the White Sox in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma, Walker joins the High-A level for the first time, The 22-year-old dominated with the Kannapolis Intimidators, posting a .365/.437/.581 batting line with 13 extra-base hits in 20 contests. He joins a team with two of his former Sooner teammates in right-handers Alec Hansen and Jake Elliott. Meanwhile, Conway made his High-A debut with Winston-Salem on Tuesday. A 31st-round selection of the University of Louisville, Conway did not yield a run in five appearances for the Intimidators this season.

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal went 17 games without striking out before being punched out in the sixth inning on Monday. Overall, Madrigal's non-strikeout stretch spanned 67 at-bats and 75 plate appearances. Madrigal's last strikeout prior to Monday came on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In his career, Madrigal has now posted two stretches of 70-plus plate appearances without a strikeout, with the other instance coming at the start of his professional career when he had 72 plate appearances without a strikeout. Through 22 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .367 on-base percentage. Before joining the White Sox, Madrigal starred for the Oregon State Beavers, where he helped the program win a national championship in 2018. He went on to become the highest drafted player in the program's history when he was picked fourth overall last year.

DASH DOTS

For the third consecutive day, Winston-Salem made roster moves on Thursday...Outfielder Jordan George was activated off the IL while outfielder Alex Destino was transferred to Low-A Kannapolis.

