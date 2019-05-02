Big First Inning Plagues Hillcats in Series Finale

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Lynchburg Hillcats allowed three first inning runs to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and it proved to be too much to handle in a 4-2 loss on Thursday Night.

Lynchburg (15-13) went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base, surrendering a series split to Fayetteville (15-13).

Adam Scott (Loss, 2-3) walked both Jacob Meyers and Michael Papierski to start the first inning. That brought up Seth Beer, who rocketed an RBI single to score Meyers for a 1-0 Woodpeckers lead. After Jake Adams singled, Colton Shaver lined a two-run single to score both Papierski and Beer, pushing Fayetteville's lead to 3-0.

Beer would strike again when he blasted a solo home run to lead off the third inning, his fifth of the season, widening the gap to 4-0.

Lynchburg began a comeback attempt in the fourth. Mike Rivera led off the inning with a double. With two out, Luke Wakamatsu hit a routine fly ball to right field that was dropped by Meyers, allowing Rivera to score on the error to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Hillcats drew a run closer in the seventh. Austen Wade doubled with one out to extend his hitting streak to eight straight, and moved to third on a ground out. Oscar Gonzalez then reached on an infield RBI single to score Wade, narrowing the margin to 4-2, but Fayetteville's bullpen shut out Lynchburg the rest of the way.

Scott worked three innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits. He walked a career-high five batters and struck out two. Anderson Polanco worked two scoreless frames and Yapson Gomez worked a season-high three innings without allowing a run.

Cristian Javier started for the Woodpeckers, and allowed an unearned run on four hits in 4.2 innings. He walked four and struck out six. Leovanny Rodriguez (Win, 2-2) gave up a run over 2.1 innings and Jose Bravo (Save, 1) retired all six hitters he faced over the eighth and ninth innings, picking up three strikeouts.

The Hillcats now return home for a three-game weekend series against the Frederick Keys. Right-hander Eli Morgan (3-0, 1.29) will start for Lynchburg against Keys righty David Lebron (0-0, 4.11). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at City Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air beginning at 5:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

Friday's game will be Mascot Madness Night while Saturday's contest will be Star Wars Night at City Stadium. Each night will include special post-game fireworks shows for all fans in attendance as part of Aloha Weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

