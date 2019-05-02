Rayados Fall Despite Quality Start from Parke

May 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Rayados starter John Parke earned a quality start by allowing just three earned runs across seven innings, but Winston-Salem was held to just one run on six hits, as the Potomac Nationals earned a series split with a 4-1 victory on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Winston-Salem was sporting its Rayados jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Fun Cup" initiative, during which each participating team celebrates its local Latin American community.

Parke (1-2) posted his longest outing of the year by lasting seven frames against Potomac (11-17). The left-hander struck out three and forced the P-Nats to ground into four separate double plays. Parke's seven innings matched Blake Battenfield for the longest outing by a Winston-Salem (15-13) starter this season.

Potomac benefitted from excellent work by starter Kyle Johnston (2-4), who allowed just five hits and struck out three across six shutout innings.

The P-Nats jumped out to a lead for the fourth straight game in the series. On the second pitch of the ballgame, Osvaldo Abreu hit a home run that bounced off the top of the wall in left-center to make it 1-0.

In the top of the second, David Masters led off the frame by launching an opposite-field homer to right. It was Masters' third straight game with a long ball, and he has now hit six of his seven home runs against Winston-Salem.

Potomac added to its lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Parke walked Jakson Reetz and Masters in back-to-back plate appearances. Anderson Franco then grounded a ball up the middle that was fielded by Rayados shortstop Zach Remillard who flipped to second, but not in time to force out Masters. Nick Madrigal's throw to first then sailed over the head of the first baseman Jameson Fisher, allowing Reetz to score to make it 3-0.

The P-Nats added another run in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 4-0.

Winston-Salem got on the on the board in the eighth. Tyler Frost drew a walk to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a single by Madrigal. After a Steele Walker flyout, Fisher walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout by Remillard, Carlos Perez was walked by Frankie Bartow to bring home Frost and make it 4-1. However, the Rayados would be retired in order by Bartow in the ninth.

The Dash will continue a home-and-home with the P-Nats, with three games at Pfitzner Stadium this weekend. Battenfield (0-2, 2.48 ERA) is set to take the mound in the series opener against southpaw Grant Borne (1-0, 5.60 ERA) for Potomac. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action at wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following the trip to Potomac and an off day, Winston-Salem will begin a six-game homestand against Lynchburg and Down East from May 7-12. The three-game set with Lynchburg will include a Taco Tuesday, a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Highlights for the three-game series with Down East include a Fireworks Friday, a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday, and a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance, will take place following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.