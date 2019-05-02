May 2 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

The Mudcats continue a seven game road trip today with the finale of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina had won two straight in the series before losing yesterday's matinée game 8-5. Despite the loss, Carolina leads the both current four game set and overall 15-game season series 2-1. Today's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. in Salem and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at SALEM RED SOX (BOSTON RED SOX)

Thursday, May 2, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 28, Away Game 18 | Haley Toyota Field | Salem, VA

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM - The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 16-11; SAL: 12-14

Streaks: CAR: WL1; SAL: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, SAL: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 5-5; SAL: 5-7

Road Record: CAR: 11-6; SAL: 7-7

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; SAL: 8-9

Current Series: CAR leads 2-1 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 2-1 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 2-1 @OPP (8)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

THU, 5/2 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (3-0, 4.15) at Salem RHP Kutter Crawford (1-0, 1.96)

FRI, 5/1 at WIL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 2.08) at Wilmington RHP Brady Singer (2-2, 2.93)

SAT, 5/2 at WIL, 6:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.67) at Wilmington TBA

TONIGHT: The Mudcats continue a seven game road trip today with the finale of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina had won two straight in the series before losing yesterday's matinée game 8-5. Despite the loss, Carolina leads the both current four game set and overall 15-game season series 2-1. Carolina entered their current series in Salem having won back-to-back series played after taking two of three versus the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach from April 23 through April 25 and two of three versus Potomac from April 26 through April 28 at Five County Stadium.

ICYMI: Devin Hairston went 2-for-4 with two runs and Joantgel Segovia was 2-for-5 with a run scoring double, but the Mudcats saw their four game winning come to an end as they fell 8-5 to the Red Sox in game three of a four game series on Wednesday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Carolina fell behind early in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox and, in the end, were unable to overcome what started as a three run deficit in the opening frame. The loss dropped Carolina to 2-1 in the current four game set and snapped a winning streak of four straight games.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTER...

Nelson Hernandez: 3-0, 4.15, 5 GS, 26.0 IP, 12 ER, 11 BB, 23 SO

Last outing - 4/27 vs. POT: W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

The Mudcats are 5-0 in games started by Hernandez this season

STREAKING: Rob Henry has hit safely in nine consecutive games (4/20-Present) and is batting .313/.436/.719 with a 1.155 OPS during the streak (10-for-32, 6 R, 1 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB, 10 SO). Henry's hit streak is the longest for the Mudcats in 2019... Ryan Aguilar has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games and is batting .291/.435/.400 with a .835 OPS during the streak (16-for-55, 10 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 11 BB, 3 HBP, 19 SO). Aguilar's on-base streak matches Payton Henry's team high 16 game on-base streak tallied earlier this season (4/7-4/23).

AN APRIL TO REMEMBER: Carolina's 16-10 record in April was the club's best since 2008 when the then-Southern League and Florida Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the year with a record of 17-10. Just three years earlier, the 2005 Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the season going 18-4 in April. The 2005 and 2008 Mudcats both went on to reach the Southern League playoffs in their respective seasons... Carolina's 25 home runs hit in April were a new franchise high for most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in the first month of their season... Carolina has also combined for 20 HBP in April, setting a new team high for HBP in April since the 2004 season. Historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 27 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats are the only full-season team in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple... Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins and Cleveland Indians, as well as the Mexican League's Tigres De Quintana Roo have also yet to record a triple so far this season.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.223), 8th in on-base (.312), 8th in slugging (.356), 8th in OPS (.667), 8th in hits (190) and 8th in doubles (38) this season.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry is batting .293/.310/.585 (12-for-42) with a .895 OPS and a Carolina League best 15 RBI when batting with two outs in an inning this season... Both Payton Henry and Rob Henry have hit three home runs with two outs in an inning and are both currently tied for the CL lead in home runs hit with two outs this season.

WEEKLY HONORS: Dylan File was recently named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22 through April 28. His lone start during that span came in Myrtle Beach where he earned his first win of the season after striking out five, scattering five hits and holding the Pelicans scoreless over 6.0 IP. He is the first Mudcat to earn a weekly award honor this season.

ALL THAT POWER: The Mudcats enter today's game with a Carolina League best 25 home runs hit so far this season, one better than Fayetteville's 24. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 20 homers over their last 16 games.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 10th in the CL in hits (30), tied for 8th in total bases (45), tied for 6th in runs (17) and tied for 7th in stolen bases (6)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.426), tied for 6th in runs (17) and is tied for 1st in walks (18)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (6)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in homers (5), 3rd in RBI (22), tied 6th in total bases (46) and 10th in slugging (.465)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and games (12)... Rodrigo Benoit currently leads the CL in saves (7) and is 2nd in games (11).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 154 149 .508 303 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

