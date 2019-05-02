Robert Named White Sox MiLB Player of the Month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who is rated the 37th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has been named the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for April.

The White Sox signed the superstar prospect for $26 million in May of 2017. Robert was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, but he played 19 games with Winston-Salem in April. Prior to his promotion, Robert led the Carolina League in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69).

The Cuba native's dominant stretch this season began on Opening Day against the Frederick Keys when he homered in his first two at-bats of the season. Robert went on to win the Carolina League Player of the Week honors for April 4-14. In total, the 21-year-old ended up posting 12 multi-hit efforts in 19 games played, including a four-hit performance on Monday against the Potomac Nationals. Prior to the regular season, Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

Meanwhile, Konnor Pilkington of the Kannapolis Intimidators was named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. In four April starts, Pilkington posted a 2.01 ERA with 28 strikeouts compared to seven walks across 22.1 innings pitched.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call (336) 714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

