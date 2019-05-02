Jimenez Promoted to Baysox

FREDERICK, MD - On Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles announced the promotion of Francisco JimÃ©nez to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. He becomes the second Keys player to earn a call-up to the Eastern League in 2019 and the first Frederick pitcher to receive a promotion. On April 27, Zach Jarrett became the first Keys player to be moved up.

Although JimÃ©nez, 24, has pitched for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, this is the right-hander's first time pitching for the Baysox. In seven games with Frederick this season, he went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in seven games. Over 21 innings, he allowed three runs on 12 hits to go with eight walks and 15 strikeouts. He posted one save and finished five games.

Opponents slashed just .167/.250/.278 off JimÃ©nez with a .528 OPS. He worked at least three innings on five occasions. This included in his final outing with the Keys on Monday against Wilmington where he allowed one run on three hits in 3.2 innings to go with five strikeouts.

JimÃ©nez was in his second full season in Frederick after making one appearance in 2017 and 14 in 2018. He also made 11 relief outings with Norfolk, tallying a 4.64 ERA in 11 games.

He was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent in 2011. Scott Burke takes the roster spot of JimÃ©nez.

The Keys hit the road for a three-game series in Lynchburg beginning on Friday night. Right-hander David Lebron (0-0, 4.11) starts for Frederick against Lynchburg right-hander Eli Morgan (3-0, 1.29). First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

