Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 2

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) in the final game of the four-game series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Paul Richan (2-1, 3.79 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Birds against RHP Reid Anderson (1-0, 0.44 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODIES HAND BIRDS SEVENTH-STRAIGHT LOSS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Down East Wood Ducks 8-3 on Wednesday night from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Trailing 2-0 in the first, Jimmy Herron tied the game with a two-run single for Myrtle Beach. Kevonte Mitchell scored on a double play in the 3rd to stake the Birds to a 3-2 advantage, but the Woodies plated five runs in the third and one more in the eighth in their victory.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

The Pelicans are third in the Carolina League with 30 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Rangers affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. Zach Davis and D.J. Wilson lead the way with six stolen bases while Carlos Sepulveda, Jhonny Bethencourt and Jimmy Herron are all tied for second with four apiece. Wilson and Davis' six stolen bags are tied for seventh in the league, though Davis hit the IL on Friday.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME

With the loss on Tuesday, the Pelicans finished April 7-19 (.269). Those 19 losses are the most in recorded franchise history in the first month of the year (dating back to 2005) and it is the worst winning percentage in a single month in any month since 2005 as well. In 2019, the Pelicans hit .212 with a 5.29 ERA in April while the 2018 Birds, who set the original franchise low at 9-15, in April finished with a .238 batting average and a 4.81 ERA. The .212 batting average set a franchise record for the lowest average in April, while the 5.29 ERA is the highest since 2010 (6.44 April ERA).

GET OUT OF YEILER FREE CARD

Throughout the season, Yeiler Peguero has been a force of stability at the bottom of the order for the Birds, but he was inserted in the leadoff spot on both Sunday and Tuesday. Over his last 10 games, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a 3 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 RS and a BB. On Friday, he doubled, triple and tied a career best with three RBIs.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 5.57 ERA (58 ER over 93.2 IP).

BETTER GET HERE ON TIME

In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Salem Red Sox, the Pelicans allowed 12 runs in the first inning alone. Over the first 27 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 27 runs in the opening frame (9.00 ERA). On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 23 runs in the first inning themselves. Out of the total runs that have been scored in the games the Pelicans have played, 24.5 percent (60-of-245) have been scored in the first inning.

BIRDS ON THE POUND

On Wednesday, the Pelicans went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Over the last 10 games, in which the Pelicans are 1-9, the Birds struggled with RISP. They just hit .209 (19-for-91) with a runner at second or third in those games. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .231 (52-for-225) with RISP and .248 (26-for-105) with two outs and RISP.

THOSE DARN WOODIES

The Pelicans have started 0-6 against the Wood Ducks in 2019. This this the first time the Birds have started 0-6 against any one team in the Cubs era in Myrtle Beach (since 2015). In 2018, the Pelicans lost eight straight to the Buies Creek Astros (6/26-7/6) and nine straight to the Winston-Salem Dash (5/31-8/22) during the middle of the season.

A LOOK AT THE ORG

While the Pelicans have struggled on the early season, the Cubs organization has been much improved. Collectively, Triple-A Iowa, Double-A Tennessee and Low-A South Bend have a record of 42-33. Former Pelican Tyson Miller was brilliant yesterday in Tennessee's win, throwing 6.2 innings while not allowing a run on two hits and striking out nine batters. Two-year Pelican Roberto Caro delivered a walk-off single for the Smokies in the 10th inning. Iowa and South Bend both played twin bills last night. Iowa swept their doubleheader while South Bend drew a split.

PELICAN POINTS

Grant Fennell has picked up eight hits in last six games since returning from the IL...Jimmy Herron's home run on Tuesday was the Pelicans' 13th home run of April. In April of 2018, the Birds hit 15 long balls. In 2015, the Birds hit just five homers in April, by far a franchise-low mark in the opening month (since 2005)...With Herron's two hits on Wednesday, he is now riding a four-game hitting streak into Thursday's game...The Pelicans 269 hits allowed are second in High-A to the 271 ceded by the Lancaster JetHawks (Rockies affiliate) of the California League.

