The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- OF Alex Destino transferred to Low-A Kannapolis from Winston-Salem

- OF Jordan George activated off the injured list

Destino, who started the season with the Intimidators, went 2-for-14 with two runs scored in four games played with Winston-Salem.

George, who was placed on the injured list on April 22, had posted a .802 OPS in 13 games for the Dash before being sidelined. He is responsible for the lone grand slam hit by Winston-Salem this year.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.

