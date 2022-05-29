Winston-Salem Falters Late in 7-3 Loss to Hickory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash tied the game late, but couldn't get over the hill against Hickory in a 7-3 loss.

It was the Crawdads getting on the board first, on Luisangel Acuna's solo shot in the bottom of the second.

But in the top of the third, Duke Ellis reached first on a fielder's choice. Terrell Tatum followed him, and cranked a two-run homer over the wall in left field to give the Dash a 2-1 lead.

In the home half of the fourth, Acuna led off with a walk, stole second base, then advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Then, Keyber Rodriguez lined the first pitch of the at bat into left field to score Acuna, and tie the game at 2. The very next batter Cody Freeman also jumped on the first pitch, lacing a double down the left field line to score Rodriguez, and the Crawdads pushed ahead 3-2.

Then in the sixth inning, Bryan Ramos got a 3-1 pitch right in his wheelhouse and turned it around for a game-tying home run.

The Crawdads clawed back in the bottom of the inning.

Trevor Hauver and Cody Freeman both singled, then Frainyer Chavez walked to load the bases with two outs. Jayce Easley worked another walk to force in a run, then an errant back pick allowed another run home, and the Crawdads regained the lead 5-3.

Hickory's patience at the plate showed up again in the eighth inning. Keyber Rodriguez doubled to start the inning, before walks to Randy Florentino and Easley loaded the bases again. From there, a pair of walks to Aaron Zavala and Evan Carter forced two more runs in to give the 'Dads.

Winston-Salem couldn't push anymore runs across, as they fell 7-3. Owen White got the win for Hickory, and Karan Patel got the loss for the Dash.

