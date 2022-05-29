Hickory Explodes for Seven Runs in the Eighth to Beat Dash 9-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash took a 2-2 tie into the seventh inning, but fell to the Hickory Crawdads 9-3 in the series finale.

Jordan Mikeltook the ball for Winston-Salem and allowed just a lone run through three innings, on a third inning Luisangel Acuna solo home run.

The Dash picked Mikel up in the top of the fourth, when they worked up a two-out rally.

Adam Hackenberg blooped a single into shallow right field, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tyler Osik then laced a single to score Hackenberg and tie the game at 1-1. After Osik, Harvin Mendoza connected on a 1-0 pitch for a double, to plate Osik and give the Dash a 2-1 lead.

Mikel got the Dash into the fifth inning with that lead, before he was relieved by Cooper Bradford who got the final out of the frame. All in all, Mikel worked 4.2 innings, allowing just one run, one walk, and striking out four.

Hickory did tie the game in the sixth against Bradford. Acuna walked then stole second base, setting up Trevor Hauver. He doubled to center, bringing Acuna home with the tying run.

After Vince Vanelle retired the side in order in the seventh, Hickory was able to blow the game open in the eighth. Evan Carter reached on an error, stole second base, then moved to third on a deep fly ball. After Hauver was intentionally walked, Keyber Rodriguez singled softly into right field to score Carter. The very next at-bat, Chris Seise made it 4-2 'Dads with an RBI single to plate Hauver from second base. After the second out, Scott Kapers worked a walk to load the bases.

Up stepped Tom Saggese who fell behind 0-2, but lined a two run single into left field. Both Rodriguez and Seise scored, as Hickory now led 6-2. The inning continued with Jayce Easley up and he cleared the bases with a three-run blast, giving the Crawdads a 9-2 lead.

Winston-Salem did get a run back in the ninth on an Alsander Womack RBI single, but the Dash would end up falling in the series finale, 9-3. Triston Polley got the official decision for Hickory, while Isaiah Carranza was handed the loss.

