Comeback Falls Short as Blue Rocks Lose 6-4

May 29, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







After a 6-4 battle in favor of the Aberdeen IronBirds that featured an attempt at a late-game comeback from the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Washington Nationals affiliate handed the series over to Aberdeen, 5-1.

The IronBirds refused to let the Blue Rocks take the lead for even a moment, scoring their first two runs within the game's first half-inning. A single from Jacob Teter would send Connor Norby home first, followed by Collin Burns after Darell Hernaiz ground out at first.

Wilmington worked to push back against Aberdeen quickly in the bottom of the second when Gage Canning hit an RBI single down left field to send designated hitter Omar Meregildo home.

However, this would be the last time the Blue Rocks were able to see success in scoring until the bottom of the seventh. In the meantime, the IronBirds would work on securing their lead.

Aberdeen's center fielder, Connor Pavalony, singled on a line drive down center to send in both Teter and Hernaiz back home at the top of the fifth. During the sixth inning, Norby would be sent home again by Teter when he ground into a forced out. AJ Graffanino would make another run for the IronBirds when he ground into a forced out and sent Billy Cook home for a 6-1 lead.

It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh that the Blue Rocks started scoring and attempted a late-game comeback. Canning would be the start of this momentum when he hit his first home run of the year to send himself and José Sanchez home, making the score 6-3. Israel Pineda would keep up the pace when he singled on a line drive down left field to send Cole Daily in.

Despite these late-game runs, the Blue Rocks were unable to take this momentum into the eighth or ninth inning, ending the ball game 6-4 in favor of the IronBirds.

Aberdeen's starting pitcher, Justin Armbruester, would be handed the win due to his six strikeouts and 47 strikes thrown over 71 pitches. Michael Cuevas, the starting pitcher for the Blue Rocks, would take the loss after he had six walks over his 2.2 innings pitched.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks will look to produce in their next series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, which starts away on Tuesday, May 30.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.