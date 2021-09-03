Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 3)

The Dash take on Rome for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (39-65) vs. ROME BRAVES (48-56)

RHP Jesus Valles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Darius Vines (3-4, 3.60 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA)

Game #105

DASH MUSTER TWO HITS IN GAME THREE LOSS

For the second straight game, the Winston-Salem Dash could not solve the stellar pitching of the Rome Braves, racking up just two hits in a 5-0 loss.

The Dash were shutout for the sixth time this year, logging hits from Jose Rodriguez and Jeremiah Burks as the extent of their offensive effort. Winston-Salem earned only one other baserunner, a fourth inning walk to Luis Mieses.

Rome was given an outstanding effort from spot-starter A.J. Puckett, who hurled four no-hit frames with six strikeouts, walking one. The no-hit bid was broken up after Marrick Crouse allowed a base knock to Rodriguez with two outs in the sixth, but the Dash would not advance a runner past second base in the loss.

Ryan Williamson tossed two shutout innings from the bullpen, striking out three and allowing one hit. Cooper Bradford also fired a scoreless inning in relief for the Dash.

With the loss, the Dash must sweep the final three games with the Braves to earn a series split after Rome took four of six at Truist Stadium earlier this year.

VINES GETS THE NOD FOR THE BRAVES

On for 12th time with Rome is the righty Darius Vines, a seventh-round pick from Cal State Bakersfield in 2019. Promoted from Low-A Augusta on June 22, Vines has excelled with the Braves this year, striking out 64 in 60 innings while maintaining a 3.60 ERA .

Known for a plus changeup, Vines uses his fastball, change, and curve to fool hitters and earn punch-outs. While the command is still being ironed out, Vines has progressed well in his second MiLB season, walking fewer batters per nine innings than his 2019 campaign. By harnessing his control, Vines figures to use his three-pitch mix to continue his upward move through the Braves system.

ONE LAST TIME

The Dash hit the road for the final time in 2021 when they do battle with the Rome Braves. Coming into the series, Winston-Salem holds a 20-33 record away from Truist Stadium. The Dash have never played Rome at State Mutual Stadium however, with the two sides playing only in the Camel City from May 4-9. At the conclusion of the series, the Dash will return home to face the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists for the two final series of the year.

A YELLOW JACKET AND A BRAVE IN '21

The reigning High-A East Player of the Week, Luke Waddell, figures to be a staple in the lineup for Rome. Drafted in the fifth-round from Georgia Tech in this year's MLB Draft, Waddell batted .545 with six homeruns, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored in six games against the league-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Loveland, OH native has just 19 MiLB games under his belt but is helping carry the offensive load, tallying a slash line of .313/.375/.609.

AN OUTFIELD CANNON

In the Dash's 5-0 loss Thursday, Alex Destino recorded his ninth outfield assist on the season to extend his team lead. Destino holds the team lead in the over both Duke Ellis and Luis Mieses, who trail the sure-gloved Destino with five apiece.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem entrusts Karan Patel with the start in Saturday's matchup. Patel, who was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on August 24, made his Dash starting debut on August 29 against Hudson Valley. In three innings, the righty allowed two runs and punched out two.

Going for the Braves is southpaw Jake McSteen, with the lefty making his 16th appearance and 11th start with Rome. Signed as a free agent on May 8, McSteen has split the season between Low-A Augusta and High-A Rome, collecting a 4-3 record and 3.55 ERA in 78.2 innings between both levels.

