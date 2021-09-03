Fan Appreciation Day to Include Post-Game Fan Photo & Catch on Field

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will play their final home game on Sunday, September 12th at 1:05 pm, but the fun doesn't end when the last out is recorded. Stay afterwards for our annual post-game fan photo on the field plus a post-game catch for families as part of Fan Appreciation Day, presented by AJ Perri.

Tickets for this game and all remaining BlueClaws home games as part of Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic, are available online.

With the game falling on Sunday, it's a Kids Eat Free day thanks to Sabrett. Members of the BlueClaws Kids Club, which is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Sunny Days Sunshine Center, can check in at the Kids Club kiosk to pick up their Kids Eat Free voucher. To sign up for the BlueClaws Kids Club, click here.

There will be additional specials on both food & beverage and in the Claws Cove throughout Fan Appreciation Day.

After the game, fans will be welcomed onto the field, first for a fan photo and then to play catch.

This will be the final BlueClaws home game until 2022.

