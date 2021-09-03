Dash Shut out 5-0 in Game Three against Rome
September 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
ROME, GEORGIA - The Winston-Salem Dash were shut out 5-0 on Thursday night against the Rome Braves in game three of a six-game series.
Rome plated the first run of the game in the second inning as Carlos Martinez singled on a liner to left field scoring Vaughn Grissom.
The Braves extended the lead in the third inning with a three-spot. Riley Delgadodrove in Cody Milliganon a single to right field and later came home on a double by Michael Harris II. Harris then scurried home on a fielder's choice double play to push Rome ahead 4-0.
Rome was gifted their final run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch by Edgar Navarro and would go on to take the game 5-0.
Braves reliever Marrick Crouse (4-1) was credited with the win. Dash starter Kaleb Roper (1-7) took the loss.
The Dash fall behind 2-1 in the series against Rome and look to Friday night for game four from State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.
