BlueClaws Fall 9-1 at Aberdeen on Thursday

September 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Ryne Ogren and TT Bowens both homered as Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 9-1 on Thursday night at Ripken Stadium.

The BlueClaws (47-55) have dropped two of the first three games in Aberdeen (53-50). The teams will play a double-header on Friday plus games on Saturday and Sunday.

Leading 2-0, Gunner Henderson doubled in a run in the third inning to give the IronBirds a 3-0 lead. Ogren then launched his first home run of the year, a three-run shot, for a 6-0 lead.

Bowens' home run, also a three-run shot, came in the seventh after the BlueClaws got their lone run on a SAC fly from Herbert Iser.

Victor Vargas (2-3) took the loss, allowing six runs over 3.2 innings. Aberdeen starter Griffin McLarty (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings of his own.

Four BlueClaws had two hits: Johan Rojas, Luis Garcia, DJ Stewart, and Nicolas Torres. Rojas and Garcia were playing their first games with the BlueClaws this year after being added to the roster earlier in the day. Torres is now 21-48 with the BlueClaws and has hit safely in all 12 games he's played with Jersey Shore this year.

The teams will play a double-header on Friday, making up a game that was rained out on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.