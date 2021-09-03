Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods magic number to clinch a postseason berth is eight heading into Friday's matchup.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods took both games of a twin bill against the Crawdads on Thursday. Bowling Green took a 3-2 victory in game one behind a strong, 4.2 inning performance from Evan McKendry. Roberto Alvarez knocked in the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning, leading to the 3-2 win. In game two, Jacson McGowan blasted a two-run homer, his 16th bomb of the season. The pitching staff struck out 15 and Ezequiel Zabaleta picked up his sixth win in the 8-3 victory.

The Magic Number... After a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, Bowling Green has lowered their magic number to make the playoffs to eight games. To lock up the division and the number one seed in the playoffs, the Hot Rods need 11 games. Greensboro is five games behind Bowling Green, while Hudson Valley is trailing by eight and a half. The Grasshoppers and Renegades are currently playing the first of two series against each other in the month of September.

Consecutive Wins... Bowling Green has won the first three games against Hickory to guarantee themselves a series split. This is the 12th time this season that the Hot Rods have won three or more games consecutively. The last time they mounted a three-game streak was between August 17th and August 19th in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers.

In Good Company... Evan Edwards' walk-off homer was the 22nd of the season for the Hot Rods slugger. He is now tied for first for single-season home runs in franchise history, joining 2011 Hot Rods hitter Derek Dietrich who also blasted 22. There are a few more hitters that are moving in on first place with Jordan Qsar who has 20 and Grant Witherspoon who has 19.

New Arrival... Three new players were added to the roster last week for the Hot Rods. The new series welcomes in another new face to Bowling Green, this time LHP Jose Lopez. The southpaw posted a 4.48 ERA and a 3-6 record over 22 games for Low-A Charleston. Out of his 22 games, 12 were relief appearances and 10 were starts. During the month of August, Lopez hurled 16.0 innings with 17 strikeouts while walking just seven. He finished also August with a monthly low 2.25 ERA.

Sunday's Notes... Williams had his second multi-hit game for Bowling Green this season... McGowan had his 13th multi-hit game of the year... He also had his 10th multi-RBI performance of the campaign... Alvarez had his second multi-RBI game of the season... Alexander collected multiple hits for the 12th time in a Hot Rods uniform... Hollis had his 14th multi-hit performance of the campaign... Bowling Green is 49-4 when outhitting their opponent... They are 28-15 when opponents score first...

Now pitching: Ian Seymour... Last time out, Seymour tied his career-high with 10 K's against the Rome Braves. His performance marked the third time this season he has struck out 10 batters. Seymour pitched in 10 games for Low-A Charleston, posting a 2-0 record with 59 strikeouts over 35.1 innings of work.

