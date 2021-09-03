Nick Yorke Named Low-A East Player of the Month with Salem Red Sox

Greenville, SC - Second baseman Nick Yorke, while playing with the Salem Red Sox, has been named the Low-A East Player of the Month for August, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

Yorke slashed .419/.513/.839 (26x62) with seven homers, three doubles, one triple, 20 RBI, 22 runs and 11 walks.

Even though he was promoted to High-A Greenville on August 24, Yorke led Low-A East in runs, total bases (52), homers, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS.

Since his promotion to High-A East, the 19-year-old has continued his hot streak. Over eight games with the Drive, he has slashed .438/.500/.719 (14x32) with two homers, three doubles, seven RBI, eight runs and four walks. Over that span in High-A East, he ranks tied for second in hits, fourth in average, sixth in OBP and slugging percentage.

