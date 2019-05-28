Winning Stretch Continues as Shuckers Seal Opener over Smokies

May 28, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - A pair of early two-run hits Tuesday night materialized a four-run lead and eventual 7-1 victory for the Biloxi Shuckers (29-22) in their first meeting of 2019 with the Tennessee Smokies (25-25). Alec Bettinger (W, 2-4) delivered another commanding start on the mound at MGM Park to help push Biloxi's record to a season best seven games above the .500 mark.

Bettinger struck out a pair in the first and worked with a quick lead after the offense sparked in the bottom of the inning. Trent Grisham doubled with one out and Smokies starter Oscar De La Cruz (L, 2-2) walked Jake Gatewood to put two on. Dillon Thomas then doubled in both runners to extend his hitting streak to nine games and open a 2-0 lead.

The stretch of perfect baseball continued for Bettinger who retired his first ten batters faced and struck out five in the process. Vimael Machin broke up the early perfect-game bid with a fourth-inning single and Tennessee's offense loaded the bases with two outs. Gioskar Amaya flied into center and Bettinger escaped his fourth scoreless inning. The right-hander worked through six complete without allowing a run, striking out six and walking just one.

Two-out trouble for De La Cruz led to another pair of runs for the Shuckers in the bottom of the second inning. Bettinger and Luis Aviles Jr. drew walks to extend the frame and Grisham smashed his second triple in as many games for the 4-0 advantage.

Patrick Leonard belted a solo home run to left field in the fifth, Aviles provided an RBI single in the sixth and Weston Wilson scored Gatewood in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Biloxi finished with nine hits on the night and scored a run in five of their first seven innings. Marcos Diplan surrendered the only run in the seventh when the Smokies worked three straight two-out singles with Connor Myers scoring Gioskar Amaya.

The Shuckers have won five games in a row and continue their series with the Smokies on Wednesday with a 6:35 pm first pitch. Biloxi will send RHP Johan Belisario (4-0, 2.80) to the mound and Tennessee will throw RHP Tyson Miller (3-2, 2.13). It's One Coast Wednesday as the Shuckers celebrate another part of our One Coast with Jackson County night. Businesses, city officials and residents of Jackson County will be out at the ballpark. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.