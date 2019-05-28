Kyle Muller Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on Tuesday morning that Mississippi Braves left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller had been named Southern League Player of the Week for his performance during the Week of May 20-26.

Muller, 21, made two starts this past week going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA, giving up just one run on six hits in 12.2 innings, walking four and striking out 17. His 12.2 IP were the most in the league last week, while his 0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and .143 opponents' batting average were the lowest among all pitchers who made more than one start. Muller capped his week with his fourth quality start this month and third 7.0 inning performance, striking out nine and walking just two as he and Jeremy Walker combined for a three-hit shutout in Mississippi's 4-0 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday. Muller also finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a single, double and run scored.

The back-to-back wins last week continued Muller's dominant month of May so far, going 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts. Opposing batters are hitting just .186 against the 6'7" lefty. His 0.81 ERA ranks fifth in all of Minor League Baseball this month. As a staff, M-Braves pitchers have a 2.35 ERA in May, recording eight shutouts and 12 quality starts.

Through 10 starts with the M-Braves this season, Muller is 3-1 with a 1.89 ERA (11 ER/52.1 IP). Entering play today he ranks among the Southern League leaders in ERA (1.89, T-5th), strikeouts (57, T-5th), innings pitched (52.1, T-6th), and opponents' batting average (.180, 2nd).

Muller is the second M-Brave to win a weekly award this season joining outfielder Connor Lien, who won Player of the Week honors, April 15-21.

The Atlanta Braves selected Muller in the second round of the 2016 draft (44th overall) out of Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, TX.

Tennessee Smokies infielder Vimael Machin took home Player of the Week honors.

The M-Braves open a five-game series on Tuesday night in Pensacola. LHP Joey Wentz (2-3, 4.40) will start the series opener for the Braves against LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, --) for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

