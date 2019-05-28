Generals Gameday: May 28 vs. Chattanooga

Jackson Generals (28-20)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (26-22)

Tuesday, May 28 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 49 | Home Game 19 | First Half Game 49

Generals SP: RHP Kevin McCanna, 2-1, 1.50 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Scott Moss, 2-2, 3.95 ERA

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) for the second time in 2019, facing them in a six-game series after only playing four contests in April due to weather. (The teams split those two contests, 2-2.) This week's six-game series features an afternoon double-header played on Wednesday starting at 12:05pm CT.

Top Reds Prospects at CHA (with top-30 rank): OF Taylor Trammell (#2), RHP Tony Santillan (#5), C Tyler Stephenson (#6), OF Jose Siri (#10), OF TJ Friedl (#13), LHP Scott Moss (#15), LHP Packy Naughton (#21), 1B Ibandel Isabel (#25), RHP Joe Kuhnel (#26), RHP Ryan Hendrix (#27), SS Alfredo Rodriguez (#29), C Chris Okey (#30)

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, continued their charge up the North Division standings on Sunday, beating the Montgomery Biscuits 8-1 at Riverwalk Stadium. The Generals (28-20) won their fourth straight game, closing within half a game of first-place Montgomery (29-20) with 22 games remaining in the First Half race. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Kevin McCanna has given the Generals a helping hand in May, holding opposing hitters to a .209 batting average in three starts and one long relief appearance. Chattanooga lefty Scott Moss has some of the best pure stuff in the league, ranking second in the league with a 15% swinging strike rate. One thing these pitchers both do is throw a lot: they each are averaging over 16 pitches per inning in their last 3 outings.

CRUNCH TIME: With 22 games to go in the First Half, the Generals are in a tight race with Montgomery, just a half game out of first place in the North Division. If the Generals win the division in the First Half, as they did last year, they will receive an automatic postseason berth. Sixteen of the Generals' last 22 First Half games are at The Ballpark at Jackson, though Jackson has been better on the road this year so far (20-10) than at home (8-10).

