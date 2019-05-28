Home All Week: Generals Host Lookouts, May 28-June 1

The Generals and Lookouts split their first four games of the year, and both teams enter this series within three games of first place! Jackson is on a four-game winning streak after taking all but one of the games in their road series at Montgomery.

Projected Jackson Rotation (subject to change):

Game 1: RHP Kevin McCanna

Game 2: LHP Bryan Valdez

Game 3: TBA (Wednesday DH)

Game 4: TBA (Wednesday DH)

Game 5: RHP Justin Donatella

Game 6: RHP Bo Takahashi

DOLLAR NIGHT: Thursday, May 16

...featuring $1 Tickets, $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas, $1 Popcorn & $1 Beer

The Generals will host true Dollar Nights on Thursdays this year, presented by Leaders Credit Union! Join us for our fifth "thirsty" Thursday on May 30, with first pitch against Chattanooga set for 6:05pm CT.

"Star Wars Night" is Saturday, June 1, with Postgame Fireworks!

A galaxy far, far away comes to The Ballpark at Jackson! Join us to celebrate your favorite characters and moments from one of science fiction's most famous movie franchises on Saturday (6:05pm CT). In addition to the chance to win a Hollywood Studios family vacation in a game-night raffle, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will be given specialty BB-8 themed baseballs. Generals players and coaches will also wear Star Wars themed uniforms (last year's jerseys shown, left), which will be auctioned off after the game for charitable proceeds.

10-GAME HOMESTAND IN JUNE: Treat a grad or Dad to baseball!

The Generals' only ten-game homestand of the First Half (June 7 to June 16) is less than two weeks away, ending on Father's Day! You can be Dad's favorite for a day: Take him to the ballgame - we've got a master's degree in partying! Call our team today: 731.988.5299!

ON THE FIELD: Luetge leads Generals campaigning for All-Star honors

Veteran Lucas Luetge (left, throwing), who has never been an named an All-Star at any professional level, is having a outstanding season. The left-hander has made more appearances than any other Double-A pitcher in the nation (21), and his 1.13 ERA ranks among the Southern League leaders. Luetge is one of a number of Generals bidding to be included in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game at Biloxi on June 18. Others include:

C Daulton Varsho (right): .276 BA, 40 hits, 27 runs, 8 HR, 4 stolen bases

2B Andy Young: .245 BA, 37 hits, 22 runs, 10 doubles

3B Drew Ellis: .269 BA, 35 hits, 25 runs, 9 doubles, 20 RBI

SP Riley Smith*: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 innings, 40 strikeouts, 1.09 WHIP

*Recently sent to Extended Spring Training, could return soon

?The defending Southern League champions have eight of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects on their current roster.

