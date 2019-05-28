Pache, Muller Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

May 28, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Cristian Pache and left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller have been named this week's Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from May 20-26.

Pache, 20, the top prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline led the club offensively this past week batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, a triple, RBI, two walks, five runs scored and a .462 on-base percentage.

The Santo Domingo, DR native, went 8-for-19 in the homestand against Jacksonville 8-19 and capped his week by going 4-for-4 on Friday night, his first four-hit game at the Double-A level. Pache is tied with teammate Drew Waters for the team lead in multi-hit games with 17 so far this season. Over 45 games this season Pache is batting .299 (52-for-174) with 21 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 14 walks, six stolen bases, and .832 OPS.

Pache ranks among the top four in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. The 20-year-old leads the league League in triples (5) and ranks among the league leaders in hits (52, 2nd), OPS (.832, 2nd), doubles (13, T-2nd), extra-base hits (21, T-2nd), total bases (84, 3rd), batting (.299, 4th) and slugging (.483, 4th).

The Braves signed Pache as a non-drafted free agent on July 4, 2015.

Muller, 21, in addition to being named Southern League Pitcher of the Week earns a second Farm Bureau Pitcher of the Week honor in three weeks. Muller made two starts this past Week going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA, giving up just one run on six hits in 12.2 innings, walking four and striking out 17.

His 12.2 IP were the most in the league last Week, while his 0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, and .143 opponents' batting average were the lowest among all pitchers who made more than one start. Muller capped his week with his fourth quality start this month and third 7.0 inning performance, striking out nine and walking just two as he and Jeremy Walker combined for a three-hit shutout in Mississippi's 4-0 victory. Muller also finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a single, double and run scored.

The back-to-back wins last Week continues Muller's dominant month of May so far, going 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts. Opposing batters are hitting just .186 against the 6'7" lefty.

Through 10 starts with the M-Braves this season, Muller is 3-1 with a 1.89 ERA (11 ER/52.1 IP). Entering play today he ranks among the Southern League leaders in ERA (1.89, T-5th), strikeouts (57, T-5th), innings pitched (52.1, T-6th), and opponents' batting average (.180, 2nd).

Muller is the second M-Brave to win a weekly award this season joining outfielder Connor Lien, who won Player of the Week honors, April 15-21.

The Atlanta Braves selected Muller in the second round of the 2016 draft (44th overall) out of Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, TX.

The M-Braves open a five-game series on Tuesday night in Pensacola. LHP Joey Wentz (2-3, 4.40) will start the series opener for the Braves against LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, --) for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

