Stalemate Then Checkmate in Win

For six innings the Lookouts and the Generals checked each other with pitching before the big bat went to work in the 4-1 win. With one out and one on Ibandel Isabel hit a line drive out of the BallPark at Jackson in the seventh inning to break a stalemate of 0-0 pitching. Scott Moss would earn the win with his six innings of nine strikeouts and two hits in the shutout innings. Isable would provide the check in the match and Caltten Daal the checkmate with two hits and a run batted in. Joel Kuhnel finished the game for his seventh save allowing only a ninth inning walk. Wednesday is a double header with the Lookouts going in game one with RHP-Tejay Antone (5-3,3.08) and the Generals LHP-Bryan Valdez(1-1,2.310. The second game will be Jehendi Jiminisan(1-1,4.11) and Sam Lewis(1-1,2.62) for the Generals. Air time on 98.1 is set for 12:50 EDT on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.

