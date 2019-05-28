Stalemate Then Checkmate in Win
May 28, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
For six innings the Lookouts and the Generals checked each other with pitching before the big bat went to work in the 4-1 win. With one out and one on Ibandel Isabel hit a line drive out of the BallPark at Jackson in the seventh inning to break a stalemate of 0-0 pitching. Scott Moss would earn the win with his six innings of nine strikeouts and two hits in the shutout innings. Isable would provide the check in the match and Caltten Daal the checkmate with two hits and a run batted in. Joel Kuhnel finished the game for his seventh save allowing only a ninth inning walk. Wednesday is a double header with the Lookouts going in game one with RHP-Tejay Antone (5-3,3.08) and the Generals LHP-Bryan Valdez(1-1,2.310. The second game will be Jehendi Jiminisan(1-1,4.11) and Sam Lewis(1-1,2.62) for the Generals. Air time on 98.1 is set for 12:50 EDT on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Stalemate Then Checkmate in Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Smokies Drop Road Trip Opener in Biloxi - Tennessee Smokies
- Isabel's Blast Dooms Generals, 4-1 - Jackson Generals
- BayBears Hold off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener - Mobile BayBears
- Guzman Carries No-Hit Bid into Seventh But Jacksonville Loses 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mitch Garver Joins Blue Wahoos on Rehab Assignment - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 28 vs. Mobile - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pache, Muller Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Bugg to New Orleans; Castano to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Generals Gameday: May 28 vs. Chattanooga - Jackson Generals
- Kyle Muller Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Vimael Machin Named Southern League Player of the Week - Tennessee Smokies
- Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for May 20-26 - SL
- Home All Week: Generals Host Lookouts, May 28-June 1 - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Stalemate Then Checkmate in Win
- Lookouts Best the Barons in Finale
- Lookouts Outlast Barons with Home Run Ball
- Lookouts Fall to the Barons 11-7
- Lookouts Topple Barons, 7-3