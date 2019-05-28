Barons Walk-Off Biscuits, 5-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Luis Robert's three-run double in the bottom of the ninth walked it off for the Birmingham Barons (20-30) and stunned the Biscuits (29-21), 5-4, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Regions Field. The Biscuits have now lost a season-high five-consecutive games.

It was a bullpen day for the Biscuits, so Matt Krook got the start, and pitched well, hurling two scoreless innings to match his counterpart, Birmingham starter Bernardo Flores. The Biscuits would score first, thanks to an RBI-groundout by Josh Lowe in the third, after Flores exited with an apparent back injury.

The Barons answered back in the bottom of the third with a Luis Basabe RBI-single to tie the game at one, and then a Luis Gonzalez sac fly to take a 2-1 lead. A Rene Pinto sac fly in the fourth tied the game at two.

In the fifth, Josh Lowe reached with a two-out single, and stole second, before Dalton Kelly plated the center fielder with the go-ahead run and made it 3-2. In the seventh, the Biscuits had a near repeat performance with Lowe reaching with a two-out walk, stealing second, and scoring on another Kelly RBI-single to make it 4-2.

Brian Schaffer, Dalton Moats, and Phoenix Sanders got the game to the bottom of the ninth, when Curtis Taylor entered and allowed three singles on his first four pitches. With one out, and the White Sox number four prospect Robert at the plate, Taylor threw a 3-2 pitch which was hit just inside the bag at the third. The three-run double hit the angled side wall, and the throw to the plate to get the winning run in Mitch Roman was just a tad too late.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back and snap their five-game losing streak in the 23rd Rickwood Classic on Wednesday afternoon when Riley O'Brien (1-3) takes on Jimmy Lambert (3-3) at 12:30 PM CT.

