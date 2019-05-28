Bugg to New Orleans; Castano to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Right-handed relief pitcher Parker Bugg has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Bugg pitched in 17 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA with 35 strikeouts compared to six walks in his 22 and two-thirds innings of work. This is the first call-up to the Triple-A level of Bugg's career.

In a corresponding move, left-handed relief pitcher Daniel Castano has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Castano has pitched in 12 games for the Hammerheads, going 0-2 with a 3.82 ERA with 31 strikeouts compared to seven walks in his 33 innings of work. This is the first call-up to the Double-A level of Castano's career.

Castano, 24, is a native of Orlando, Florida, and was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of Baylor University. Castano was traded by the Cardinals to the Marlins on Dec. 14, 2017 along with current Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Magneuris Sierra and pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen in exchange for Jacksonville alumnus Marcell Ozuna.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players.

