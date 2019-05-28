Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 28 vs. Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series with the Mobile BayBears at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas. The Jumbo Shrimp are also celebrating National Hamburger Day during which fans can build their own burger at the ballpark.

M-BRAVES BLANK JUMBO SHRIMP 4-0

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 4-0 by the Mississippi Braves in Sunday's series finale from Trustmark Park. The contest was scoreless into the fifth inning. Riley Unroe's RBI single broke the tie in that fifth frame. Later in the inning, Ryan Casteel notched an RBI base knock of his own to make it 2-0. In the seventh, Drew Waters socked an RBI double and Ryan Casteel registered an RBI single to widen the margin to 4-0. Mississippi starter Kyle Muller ceded just three hits in seven scoreless frames and Jeremy Walker tossed two perfected innings of relief to seal the win for the Braves.

TORCHED GRASS

Jacksonville suffered a 4-0 defeat on Sunday, the 15th time the club has been shut out this season. Those 15 blankings are by far the most in the Southern League, equal to the total of the five Northern Division teams combined and nearly double that of Mobile's eight, the next-closest team in the circuit. With one more zero, the Jumbo Shrimp would equal the 16 shutouts the club endured last season, the most in the league since Jackson tallied 21 zeroes in 2015. Jacksonville is also 60 percent to the league record of 25 set by Asheville in 1970.

BARBECUING

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 30 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.46 ERA (48 ER in 175.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 48 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 146 (7.5 K/9) and yielded 139 hits (7.1 H/9).

SWIPER, NO SWIPING

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 18 men caught stealing ranks first in all of Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 31 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.6 percent caught stealing rate is the best such mark of any Double-A club.

FANTASTIC FOUR

Jacksonville fell to Mississippi 4-0 on Sunday, but the Jumbo Shrimp have still eclipsed the four-run marker in five of their last eight games. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, that four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 15-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 31 of their 50 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-28 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 13 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

STARTING FROM THE BOTTOM, CAN WE GET THERE?

Jacksonville welcomes in the Mobile BayBears on Tuesday to begin a five-game series from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. With 20 games to go in the first half of the season and both clubs facing double-digit game deficits in the Southern Division race, the chances of a run to a division title are slim for both the Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears. That said, this five-game set represents an opportunity for Jacksonville to escape the cellar of the Southern Division, where they have resided for the last 41 days. If the Jumbo Shrimp, who have won five of their last eight games, can beat Mobile on Tuesday, it would move Jacksonville out of fifth place in the division for the first time since April 16.

EIGHT DAYS A WEEK

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched a hit in eight games in a row, tied for the second-longest streak in the Southern League. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 11-for-32, batting .344 with three RBIs and three walks to post a .400 on-base percentage. On the season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 47.1 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 18.8 percent of the time, the second-lowest such mark of the 112 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville is coming off a road series win for the first time all season... The Jumbo Shrimp have socked just one home run in their last 13 games and 129 innings.

