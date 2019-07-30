Wings Looking to Find the Next 'Slappy'

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings' iconic mascot, Slappy, is long overdue for an attitude adjustment. Several staff members at the K-Wings front office are concerned by his recent behavior during the off-season and are ready for a change.

For those who have taken a break from social media this summer, some of Slappy's antics include popping a family's playground ball during a game of catch, tripping a jogger on the trails and ruining a neighborhood pool party. He has gone rogue.

To rectify this situation, the K-Wings have given Slappy the pink slip and will be hiring a new person to become the team mascot for the 2019-20 season. The good news is, the Slappy costume is not going anywhere!

The team is currently accepting applications to find the new Slappy, and will invite the final candidates to mascot auditions scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23. Interested candidates should apply ASAP through www.teamworkonline.com. Following the interview process, a limited number of finalists will be selected for the auditions.

Candidates must be able to skate, be able to attend all of the team's regular season and playoff home games, stand between 5'7'' and 5'11" tall due to mascot suit restrictions, and be great with kids.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

