The King Fish Returns to the Pond

Toledo, OH - The Walleye All-Time leader in points, assists and games played Shane Berschbach has agreed to terms for the 2019-2020 season.

Berschbach, a native of Clawson, Michigan, is coming off another outstanding season in which he produced a team leading 63 points (20G, 43A). He added in another 21 points (9G, 12A) during the Walleye run to the Kelly Cup Finals. The 28-year-old passed Toledo Hockey Hall of Famer Kyle Rogers this past season when appearing in his 320th game as a Walleye. In five years, Berschbach has posted at least 50 points in every season with Toledo.

"Shane has been a linchpin to our success going back to 2014," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "We are excited to have him return for his 6th season in a Walleye uniform. His playmaking ability and leadership will be counted on again to help his teammates get better, while leading us back to the finals."

Heading into this season Berschbach is also the Walleye All-Time leader in points (330) and also holds the top spot in assists (234). His 96 career goals ranks second on the Walleye all-time list behind only Evan Rankin (111). Only Toledo Hockey Hall of Famer Rick Judson (244) has produced more assists and points (441) in a Toledo ECHL uniform than Berschbach. He also ranks third behind only Judson (455) and Rob Thorpe (364) in career ECHL games played for Toledo. Berschbach is a two-time winner of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award (2015-2017) while also being named to the ECHL First Team in the 2015-2016 season and Second Team in the 2016-2017 campaign.

Prior to joining Toledo, Berschbach spent four years at Western Michigan University while appearing in 146 games. He collected 117 points (39G, 78A) while playing as a plus 27 for the Broncos. Berschbach was part of the Western Michigan team that won the CCHA championship in 2012.

