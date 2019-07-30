Fuel Sign Two-Time Big Ten Champion Jenkins

July 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Jack Jenkins for the 2019-20 season.

Jenkins, 24, signs with the Fuel after attending the University of Notre Dame (NCAA). In four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Jenkins tallied 15 goals and 27 assists in 144 NCAA contests, serving as an alternate captain during his senior season. Jenkins was part of an Irish team that won a Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2017-18 as well as back-to-back Big Ten Hockey Conference Championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Before his time at Notre Dame, Jenkins was drafted by the De Moines Buccaneers in the 2012 USHL Entry Draft. The native of Lake Bluff, Illinois played three seasons in the USHL, spending his first two seasons in De Moines and splitting his final season between the Bloomington Thunder and the Fargo Force. Over 174 games in the USHL, Jenkins tallied 27 goals, 57 assists and 89 penalty minutes.

With the signing of Jenkins, the Fuel have two defenseman, four forwards and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.