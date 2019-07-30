Thunder Nab Clarkson Forward Marly Quince

July 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Marly Quince for the 2019-20 season.

Quince, 25, wrapped up his college career with the Clarkson University Golden Knights back in March. The Sioux Lookout, ON native netted 11 goals and added 18 assists in 101 games at the NCAA level and also served as an assistant captain his senior season. Quince and the Golden Knights won the ECAC championship in 2018-19.

"We are looking forward to seeing what Marly has to offer this season," Alex Loh, Adirondack Thunder Head Coach said. "His numbers in junior were very impressive and we know that Clarkson has a great reputation for molding players. We're excited to see him at training camp this October."

Quince played four seasons (2011-15) in the Central Canada Hockey League with the Cornwall Colts, where he was the captain for his final two seasons. The 6'0, 203-pound forward collected a remarkable 205 points in 211 games (95 goals, 110 assists). Quince was named to the league's Third All-Star Team in 2012-2013 and its Second All-Star Team in 2014-15. Additionally, Quince won the CCHL Championship with the Colts in 2012-13.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.