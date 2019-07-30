Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski Returns for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, returning for his second professional season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more excited for this season," said Gluchowski. "I knew when Sheener got the job that it was a no-brainer for me - and even before that - for re-signing and coming back to Boise."

Gluchowski, 24, played 55 games with the Steelheads during his rookie season, boasting 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points with six power play goals and a plus-six rating. The Wixom, Mich. native led Steelheads defensemen in scoring while sitting tied for second overall in power play goals, third in assists, and he was one of six players on the roster with at least 40 points. Gluchowski also sat in the top-10 among all ECHL defensemen in scoring since making his professional debut on October 12.

The 6-foot, 196-pound defenseman quickly became a feature of the Steelheads defensive core with his ability to move the puck and his speed, and his breakout scoring stretch came mid-season from Dec. 14, 2018 through Jan. 5, 2019, posting 13 points (1g, 12a) through eight games, which is the second-longest assist streak across the ECHL during the 2018-19 season. A fresh start with a new organization helped to an impressive rookie campaign and a want to return for year two.

"Last year was just a big breath of fresh air for me. It was a great group of guys. It was an awesome coaching staff, which is big for me. I think they let me be me and let me play my game, and I think that helped out a lot. I plan on continuing to do that."

"Nolan is an extremely talented and versatile defenseman," said Sheen. "He's looking to build off of an outstanding rookie campaign, and we're excited to have him back for a second season here in Boise."

Prior to his professional career, Gluchowski played four seasons at St. Lawrence University, boasting 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points with a plus-26 rating through 133 games while serving as an assistant captain during his senior season in 2017-18. He was also named Captain for the Tri-City Storm (USHL) in the 2013-14 season before later playing with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Gluchowski is the 10th player announced to the Steelheads for the 2019-20 season and eighth returning skater. He is also the fourth defenseman announced, all of which played with the Steelheads last year.

Forwards (6): Freddy Gerard (rookie), Matt Lippa (rookie), Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz (Asst. Captain), Kyle Schempp, A.J. White (Captain)

Defense (4): Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig (Asst. Captain), Jeff King, Eric Sweetman

Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"Last year, we had a great group, and there's no secret in that," said Gluchowski. "A lot of guys have come out and said that. With that being said, I'm very excited, and I know the returning guys are as well to get back to Boise. As Schemppy said, get to that unfinished business."

