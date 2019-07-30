Dexter Dancs Comes Back for Second Pro Season

July 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Dexter Dancs has been re-signed for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Dancs came to the Rush last season in one of the trades made on the blockbuster trade deadline in March of last season, coming from the Manchester Monarchs along with future considerations in exchange for Pierre-Luc Mercier. The 6'2", 205-pound forward began the season with the Idaho Steelheads for a pair of games before being traded to Manchester, where he registered the first four points of his career, all assists, in 26 games. After being acquired by the Rush, Dancs exploded to end the season, earning 8 points (1g-7ast), along with a +5 rating in 12 games. Dancs first pro goal came in the rarest of fashions: he scored on a penalty shot against the Idaho Steelheads on the road on March 27th.

"I really liked the month I had in Rapid City to end the year. I talked with the coaches and we're excited to be back together for this season," Dancs commented on his return to the Rush. "We had great players, and a great month as a team. Last season, I felt like I struggled with confidence, especially getting traded early in the season. I was struggling to find my game, but then I came to Rapid City and I found it: y confidence came back, and I was making simple plays from back in my college years. My game relies on being strong on pucks, holding onto and possessing the puck, and then creating opportunities for myself and teammates, but early on I was getting pushed off pucks easily. By the time I got to Rapid, I felt better and stronger, and adapted to pro game more.

"My expectation, similar to most of my teammates returning to the team this season, is to win," Dancs concluded. "We have group of guys that can and will to do it, plus the added bonus of an affiliate as well to help us in this goal. It's been four years since the Rush have made the playoffs, and the people want a winner. I expect to win more and often than we have in the last few seasons, and can't wait to get started."

"It's great for Coach Ferrara and I to know that Dexter is coming back, and is going to be a key piece of the forward unit on offense for us this season," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said of Dancs re-signing. "To be honest, Dex wasn't used the way he should've been in his previous stops, and when he came in after the trade deadline, he got a lot more ice time and showcased his vast skill set. He was always creating chances: he set up his teammates well, and he hit the post numerous times, but was always buzzing offensively. Dexter could be a guy that potentially scores 15 to 20 goals next season, and I'm looking forward to watching him work towards that for our team."

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Dancs enters his second season as a professional following a four-year career in the NCAA at the University of Michigan. In his time as a Wolverine, he tabulated career totals of 23 goals, 44 assists, and 67 points in 144 games, winning the 2016 Big Ten Championship.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.