Captain John McCarron Set to Return for Fourth Season with 'Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday that forward John McCarron has agreed to terms with the team for the 2019-20 season.

McCarron, who served as the Everblades captain last season, ranks seventh all-time in team history in career points with 176 and will play his fifth ECHL season in 2019-20.

"I'm happy to be back - it means a lot as my wife and I call Estero home now," McCarron said. "Our team seems to be coming together nicely, and when I originally signed here in Florida three years ago, the goal of winning a Kelly Cup was all I had in mind.

"We've been very close the past few seasons, and I think with our experience with returning players and the coaching staff having been there multiple times, this year can be the year we bring the Kelly Cup back to Florida," McCarron added. "I can't wait to get the season going in a few short months."

Though he only played in 49 ECHL games in the 2018-19 season, McCarron finished with his highest points-per-game average for one season in his professional career, averaging 1.08 points per contest. The Macomb, Michigan, native registered 26 goals and added 27 assists during the regular season and potted 12 points (5g-7a) in the 2019 postseason.

"John is an elite player at this level, a dominant force," Ralph said. "He has really embraced the organization, the community and the shared vision we have for winning a championship. He leads by example through work ethic and team-first mindset. It has been, and will continue to be, exciting to watch him get better every year."

Having played in the most career games of any 'Blades player currently signed for 2019-20 season, McCarron will bring a stable, veteran presence to Florida's lineup. A sturdy 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward, McCarron has suited up in 225 career ECHL games and has potted 93 goals and 207 career points.

McCarron has also played in 29 career games in the American Hockey League and netted seven points (3g-4a) in 14 games for the Stockton Heat in 2018-19.

Prior to his professional career, McCarron played four seasons at Cornell University from 2011-15 and served as the Big Red's captain in his final two years. He played in 131 games and recorded 24 goals and 74 total points.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

Florida Everblades forward John McCarron

(Kevin Bires Photography)

