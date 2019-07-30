Oilers Re-Sign Steven Kaunisto

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto for the 2019-20 season.

Kaunisto, 32, enters his 11th pro season coming off back-to-back seasons where he posted career-best ECHL numbers. 2018-19 saw Kaunisto tally 34 points (8G, 26A) in 69 games,

"I am excited to come back to Tulsa," Kaunisto said "The fans have been great to me since I first got here, and having a strong relationship with Coach Murray made the decision easy for me. We had a great season last year, but fell short of the ultimate goal of winning a championship. We set a goal to make the playoffs, and we did that. Now our goal will be to build off what we did last year and bring a championship to Tulsa."

The 6'0, 192 lbs. defenseman has 208 points (46G, 162A) in 517 career ECHL and Central Hockey League games. Kaunisto previously played for Reading, Rapid City, Florida, Kalamazoo, Brampton and Elmira in the ECHL, as well as Wichita, Allen, Missouri, Arizona and Denver in the CHL.

Prior to turning pro, Kaunisto spent four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he finished with 59 points (14g, 45a) in 154 games for the Lakers from 2006-2010.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

