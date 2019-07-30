Admirals Sign Utica College Standout Gregg Burmaster
July 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed forward Gregg Burmaster for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.
Burmaster, 24, recorded no points in just 4 games played with the Fort Wayne Comets after finishing his senior season at Utica College.
The 6'0, 185lbs Clinton, NY native spent the last 2 seasons at NCAA Utica College from 2017-2019, posting 72 points in 82 career games with the Pioneers before turning pro. From 2015-2017, Burmaster played in 32 career games for NCAA D1 Colorado College, posting 4 points.
Burmaster was team captain at Utica his senior season. He was named first team All-UCHC and was named to the UCHC All-Tournament team this past season while tying a school record for points in a season.
The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!
For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.
