Growlers Re-Sign Todd Skirving

July 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have re-signed forward Todd Skirving to a one-year, ECHL contract.

Skirving, 27, appeared in 26 games last season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he picked up 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) and recorded 4 penalty minutes. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native skated in 5 games

"I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Newfoundland. To wear the Growler logo is an honour and a privilege. Last year's season was remarkable for not only the organization but the people of St. John's and the entire province." Said Todd Skirving, forward for the Newfoundland Growlers. "I am excited for the new challenges this upcoming season. The cup is ours to lose now. Our ultimate goal will not change. We want another Kelly Cup."

The 6'2" forward joined the Growlers on an ECHL contract prior to the 2018-19 Inaugural season after splitting time between the Adirondack Thunder, South Carolina Stingrays and the Orlando Solar Bears in 2017-18 where he combined for 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists) in 44 games.

Todd immediately became a fan favorite with the Growlers last season for his dedication off the ice and was a leader in numerous Growlers community initiatives such as impromptu visits to the Ronald McDonald House, numerous school visits and other community programming. For his efforts, he was awarded the 2018-19 Equinor Community Player of the Year Award.

