Wing Fest Returns on Monday, May 13

The annual tradition returns - Wing Fest is Monday, May 13, at Spectrum Field! For $14, enjoy chicken wing samples from local restaurants, an All-You-Care-To-Eat concession menu from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and a seat to watch the Clearwater Threshers game.

Vote for your favorite to be crowned King of the Wing on-field during the game. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game with the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Wing Fest is a pet-free event and all ticket options are available on May 13.

