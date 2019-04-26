Registration Is Open for the 2019 Threshers Baseball Camp - June 10-13

Registration is now open for the 2019 Clearwater Threshers Baseball Camp presented by NextUp Baseball & Softball Academy. The camp is in the mornings of Monday, June 10 - Thursday, June 13, at Spectrum Field.

Baseball Camp is for children ages 6-13, includes a camp t-shirt and hat, and instruction from Threshers players and staff and the Next Up Academy. Cost is $160 per camper, and also features lunch daily and a ticket for the camper to the Wednesday morning and Thursday night Threshers games that week.

