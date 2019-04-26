St. Lucie Sixth Stymies Florida Comeback Efforts, 7-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL: A pitching duel early, the St. Lucie Mets pieced together a six-run sixth inning and pulled away from the Florida Fire Frogs, 7-3, on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series at First Data Field.

A scary moment in the bottom of the second inning put the Fire Frogs behind the eight-ball early. RHP Tristan Beck had to exit the game after retiring just four batters due to an apparent injury. RHP Brooks Wilson was pressed into duty and did a solid job of minimizing the damage. The Mets could only scratch a single tally in that inning, on a single from Cody Bohanek and a throwing miscue by Shean Michel to give St. Lucie the 1-0 edge.

Wilson scattered five hits and a walk in 2 and 2/3's innings in relief of Beck, keeping it a one-run game.

The pesky Shean Michel got the Fire Frogs rally going in the sixth. He smashed one off the fence in right, his first triple of the season while leading off the frame. Two batters later, Riley Delgado brought him in with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

That was all LHP Kevin Smith (2-2) permitted in his six innings of work. He struck out seven and walked three with just three hits surrendered in a winning effort.

Eleven men came to the plate in the sixth for the Mets, scoring six times on five hits and capitalizing on a Florida error. The at-bat of the inning award goes to Bohanek, who fouled off pitch-after-pitch against LHP Justin Kelly and finally doubled in the go-ahead run on the eleventh pitch. Mitch Ghelfi also had a two-run single and Carlos Cortes scored two on a sacrifice fly in the stanza.

Kelly (1-1) yielded three hits, three walks, and five earned runs in his 1 and 1/3's innings.

Florida got two runs back late. Riley Unroe nearly hit his second homer in as many nights on a deep shot to the gap, that plated the persistent Shean Michel, 7-2 Mets.

Greyson Jenista hit an absolute bomb of a homer to right-center field in the ninth off RHP Briam Campusano, his second blast of the series.

Campusano worked around two hits, a walk, and two runs to earn the save.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs hope to avoid a series defeat on Saturday as they turn to RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 4.00 ERA) against St. Lucie's RHP Tony Dibrell (2-1, 2.08 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm from First Data Field.

