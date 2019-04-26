Field of Dreams Tribute Night with Dwier Brown Appearance Friday, May 17

Join the Clearwater Threshers in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of one of the most iconic baseball films in history: Field of Dreams.

Meet Dwier Brown, the actor that played Kevin Costner's Father in the film. Dwier will be on-hand to take pictures and sign autographs. A truly memorable night for the entire family!

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game vs the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday, May 17. Visit or call the BayCare Box office at Spectrum Field at 727-467-4457, or click ThreshersBaseball.com.

Friday nights at Spectrum Field are Tampa Bay Times Family Fridays. Check the Thursday Weekend and Friday regional sections of the paper for the Family Pack coupon. For $16, receive 2 box seats, 2 hot dogs, 2 chips, and 2 soft drinks! (Redeemable only at the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field with coupon.)

