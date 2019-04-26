Strike out Cancer Night by Academy Bus Saturday, May 18

April 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Clearwater Threshers inaugural Strike Out Cancer Night presented by Academy Bus is Saturday, May 18. Arrive early for a Lavender Ribbon T-Shirt Giveaway and stay after the game for an amazing Fireworks display!

Strike Out Cancer Night is an informative and interactive awareness event, with displays on the concourse from local health care and support organizations. Threshers players and field staff will be wearing special lavender on-field jerseys which will be available in an in-park only silent auction. The Morton Plant Mease Foundation will be the beneficiary of the silent auction and Launch-A-Ball contest.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game vs the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive the t-shirt giveaway. Visit or call the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field at 727-467-4457, or click ThreshersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.