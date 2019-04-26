Stone Crabs Duplicate 2-1 Win over Tigers

April 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





LAKELAND, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs' pitching staff turned in another gem Friday, as four different pitchers struck out 11 batters to notch their second straight 2-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field.

Stone Crabs (9-13) righties Jhonleider Salinas (1-2) and Jack Labosky both went three scoreless innings and struck out three to hold the lead. Simon Rosenblum-Larson struck out the side in the ninth to earn his second save.

Charlotte pounded out nine hits in the win, including two knocks each from Thomas Milone, Carl Chester and Jim Haley.

In a scoreless game in the top of the first, Milone ripped a single into right. With two outs, Haley dropped a double into left center, allowing Milone to score to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Still up by one in the bottom of the second, Lakeland (9-11) first baseman Reynaldo Rivera doubled to right before Zac Shepherd lined a two-bagger to the gap to tie the game at one.

With the game tied in the top of the third, Milone rocketed a double to the wall in right before Zach Rutherford walked. The next batter was Chester, who stroked a single to center to score Milone and give the Stone Crabs a 2-1 lead.

The Stone Crabs threatened to extend the lead, putting men on base in every other inning. However, they finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Chester is now 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits, 5 RBI and one walk over his last four games. Friday's win marks the first three-game winnings streak of the year for the Stone Crabs.

Charlotte will look to claim the series at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Brian Shaffer (0-0, 1.23) is scheduled to start for the Stone Crabs, against Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.57) of Lakeland. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.