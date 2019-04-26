Mets Break out in 6th Inning, Defeat Fire Frogs 7-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets broke a 1-1 tie by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Florida Fire Frogs 7-3 on Friday at First Data Field.

The first five batters of the sixth all reached base and scored. Cody Bohanek broke the tie with a RBI double to plate Luis Carpio. Mitch Ghelfi followed with a two-run single.

Later in the inning Carlos Cortes hit a sac fly so deep into right-center field that Hansel Moreno was able to tag and score all the way from second base. Ghelfi also scored from third base on the fly out. The two-run sac fly made it 6-1. Quinn Brodey completed the scoring by racing home from third base on a wild pitch.

The Mets picked a good time break out the offense because it got starting pitcher Kevin Smith the win. Smith limited the Fire Frogs to one run over six impressive innings. He scattered three hits and struck out a season-high seven. He has won his last two starts (two earned runs in 11.1 innings).

Bohanek went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Quinn Brodey and Jeremy Vasquez had two hits apiece.

Briam Campusano closed out the game by pitching the final three innings. He earned the first save of his Mets minor league career (49th game).

The Mets (12-10) and Fire Frogs (7-15) tangle again on Saturday at First Data Field. The contest begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks.

