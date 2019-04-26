Ober Overwhelms Cardinals In 4-3 Victory

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Bailey Ober tossed six scoreless innings, and the Miracle took advantage of two Palm Beach errors in a four run fourth inning before holding on late to defeat the Cardinals, 4-3, on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Ober (2-0) has now tossed 24 innings without surrendering an earned run to start the season. The right-hander scattered five hits. He walked one and struck out five.

The Miracle broke a scoreless game in the fourth. After a Ryan Jeffers double, Michael Helman singled him home to give the Miracle a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and no one out, Mark Contreras grounded one to first. Luken Baker threw the ball away trying to turn a double play at the plate, allowing two runs to score. During the next at bat, catcher Julio Rodriguez threw the ball down the left field line attempting to pick off Aaron Whitefield at third and the Miracle led 4-0.

Palm Beach cut the deficit in half in the eighth when Baker drilled a two-run home run high onto the berm in left. The Cardinals added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, but it came with a price as Rayder Ascanio was thrown out trying to advance to third for a 7-2-5 double play.

Hector Lujan earned a one out save, his first of the season, after Miracle reliever Tom Hackimer was ejected arguing a safe call at home in the ninth.

Palm Beach reliever C.J. Saylor and Manager Dann Bilardello were ejected from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after Saylor hit Jose Miranda with a breaking ball on the first pitch of the inning. The hit by pitch followed a collision at first base that ended the top of the frame. The benches briefly cleared after both the collision and the hit by pitch.

The series continues on Saturday night in Fort Myers. Charlie Barnes (1-2, 11.37) will start for the Miracle.

