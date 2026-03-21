Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Herd Falls to Cruise - Wisconsin Herd
- Osceola Magic Outlast Delaware Blue Coats - Osceola Magic
- Cruise Clinch Playoff Berth with Dominant 123-105 Win over Herd - Motor City Cruise
- Boom Silenced by Spurs at Home, 121-107 - Noblesville Boom
- Bulls Fall to Go-Go, Gueye Notches Career Night - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Clinch Playoff Berth in 20th Season - Austin Spurs
- Fourth Quarter Rally Propels Hustle Past Kings - Memphis Hustle
- Boom Reacquires NBA Champion Jordan Bell - Noblesville Boom
- Santa Cruz Falls 108-99 to Rio Grande Valley - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game
- Go-Go Launch "Season of Thanks" - New Community Ticket Offers Announced Ahead of November 30 Game
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft