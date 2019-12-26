Windsor Earns Second Consecutive Shutout over IceMen

ORLANDO, FL - Orlando's Clint Windsor stopped all 24 shots faced to earn his second consecutive shutout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen, as the Solar Bears earn a 4-0 win at the Amway Center Thursday evening.

Orlando grabbed the early lead following a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Tyler Bird grabbed the puck off the draw and delivered a shot from the slot on goal that was stopped by Icemen netminder Michael McNiven. However, the rebound tethered back to Bird who picked up the puck on the second chance and lifted it high into the net past the outstretched McNiven.

The Solar Bears extended their following a 2-on-1 rush led by newly acquired forward Johno May. May skated down the left wing and elected to call his own number, snapping a shot past McNiven for the tally.

Orlando continued to attack in the second period, netting a shorthanded goal to take a three-goal edge. Chris LeBlanc jumped on an Icemen pass across the blue line and took off on a shorthanded breakaway. Leblanc finished off the chance with a wrist shot over McNiven's glove.

Later in the period, the Solar Bears connected on another 2-on-1 rush. Michael Brodzinski moved the puck up the wing to Tyler Bird. Bird led the rush and floated a shot into the Jacksonville net to extend the lead to 4-0 and score his second of the contest.

The Icemen outshot the Solar Bears 12-5 in the third period, but the story tonight was Clint Windsor. Windsor turned aside everything the Icemen threw his way to secure the win, and extend his shutout sequence over Jacksonville to 120:35.

The Icemen will continue the road trip on Friday when they head to Estero, FL to battle the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. The Icemen's next home game is set for January 11 against the Brampton Beast.

