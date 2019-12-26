Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (12-12-4-1) face the Jacksonville Icemen (9-13-4-0) for the sixth of 11 total meetings this season. The Solar Bears already own a 5-0-0-0 record against the Icemen, and have outscored their opponent 16-6.

HO-HO-HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: After six straight seasons of returning from the holiday break with a game on home ice, the Solar Bears broke from tradition last season with a road game at Jacksonville; tonight's game at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center resumes that tradition. Orlando has won its last two post-holiday games against Jacksonville by identical 4-3 scores. The Solar Bears are a lifetime 4-3-0-0 in games that immediately follow the holiday break. All games have been played against either Florida (2012-16) or Jacksonville (2017-present).

WINDSOR STARTS: With Zachary Fucale loaned to Team Canada for the 2019 Spengler Cup tournament taking place in Davos, Switzerland, the goaltending duties for the Solar Bears will primarily rest on Clint Windsor. The rookie netminder is projected to start his second consecutive game for Orlando tonight. He is 4-0-0 in the month of December with a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939. Windsor's numbers against Jacksonville are noticeably impressive - in two outings he's 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: Over their last six games, the Solar Bears have found the back of the net with relative ease. The team has outscored its opponents 27-20, for an average of 4.5 goals scored per game. That mark exceeds the season-leading average of the Newfoundland Growlers (4.07) by nearly half a goal. More than 40% of Orlando's goals scored in that time can be attributed to one of three players: Michael Brodzinski, Chris LeBlanc and Johno May, each of whom also lead the team in overall points during this six-game stretch.

LEBLANC ON CUSP OF SEVERAL MILESTONES: After picking up two assists in his previous game, Chris LeBlanc is now at 49 career helpers in his time with the Solar Bears. The third-year pro ranks eighth in assists in franchise history, and will become just the eighth player to hit 50 assists with Orlando. He is four assists away from passing Brady Vail (52) for seventh on the franchise assist leaderboard. His next point will also give him sole possession of ninth on the club points leaderboard, passing C.J. Severyn (78). LeBlanc's next goal will also make him just the 12th player to record 30 career goals with the Solar Bears, and the second after Brett Findlay to hit double digits in three consecutive seasons.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Icemen recently welcomed the return of veteran forward Wacey Rabbit, who began the season overseas with Romania's ASC Corona Brasov. Last season, Rabbit led the Icemen in scoring against the Solar Bears, tallying eight points (5g-3a) in 11 games. Rabbit has scored in each of the two games he has played with Jacksonville since his return.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears visit the South Carolina Stingrays for a meeting at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 p.m. The Solar Bears then return home and face the Brampton Beast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can use their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card to score two free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

