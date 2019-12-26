ECHL Transactions - December 26
December 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 26, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Matt Lippa, F
Allen:
Gary Steffes, F
Atlanta:
Dante Hannoun, F
Tulsa:
Ian Keserich, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Add Nikita Popugayev, F activated from reserve
Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Allen:
Delete Brett Pollock, F loaned to San Diego
Atlanta:
Add Chris Nell, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add John Gustafsson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Brampton:
Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Greenville
Florida:
Add Tom McCollum, G assigned by Hartford
Delete Chris Nell, G traded to Atlanta
Jacksonville:
Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Tom McCollum, G recalled by Hartford
Norfolk:
Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Tucson
Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford
Orlando:
Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Blake Kessel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Rapid City:
Add Darian Romanko, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson
Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F traded to Fort Wayne
South Carolina:
Add Tom Parisi, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Zink, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Filip Larsson, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Worcester:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Thomas, F loaned to San Diego
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - December 26 - ECHL
- Tom McCollum Recalled to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators Trade for Goalie - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Hat Giveaway for Post-Holiday Hockey Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Forward Beau McCue - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Add Goaltender Chase Perry - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.