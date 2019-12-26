ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 26, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Matt Lippa, F

Allen:

Gary Steffes, F

Atlanta:

Dante Hannoun, F

Tulsa:

Ian Keserich, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Add Nikita Popugayev, F activated from reserve

Delete Dwyer Tschantz, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Allen:

Delete Brett Pollock, F loaned to San Diego

Atlanta:

Add Chris Nell, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add John Gustafsson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Brampton:

Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Greenville

Florida:

Add Tom McCollum, G assigned by Hartford

Delete Chris Nell, G traded to Atlanta

Jacksonville:

Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Tom McCollum, G recalled by Hartford

Norfolk:

Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Tucson

Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford

Orlando:

Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Blake Kessel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Rapid City:

Add Darian Romanko, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson

Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F traded to Fort Wayne

South Carolina:

Add Tom Parisi, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Zink, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Filip Larsson, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Worcester:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Thomas, F loaned to San Diego

