Steelheads Hat Giveaway for Post-Holiday Hockey Weekend

December 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads are giving more gifts following the holiday break when they host the Allen Americans this Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

The annual CenturyLink Hat Giveaway makes its return this year right after the break on Friday night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads baseball cap, courtesy of CenturyLink. This year's hat is a gray hat with a blue brim and the "Idaho" secondary logo. Fans will receive vouchers for the hats that can be redeemed at the info booth inside the arena.

The Steelheads and Americans begin a two-game weekend as well as a three-game stretch that ends in Texas for New Year's Eve. The Steelheads are currently on a five-game win streak and sit nine points behind the Americans for the top spot not only in the Mountain Division but also the entire league. This weekend's two games are the final contests in the 2019 calendar year and the only remaining home games until mid-January.

Doors open for both games at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.