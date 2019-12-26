Skinner Heads Back to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned Stuart Skinner from Wichita to Bakersfield.

Skinner, 21, appeared in three games with the Thunder on this latest stint and won his last two starts. The second-year netminder out of Edmonton, Alberta stopped 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win this past Sunday against Allen.

The Thunder hits the road this weekend to face the Rapid City Rush for two-straight at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The first meeting of the weekend is Friday at 8:05 p.m. CST.

